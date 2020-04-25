Elbert “Gene” Flesher Jr., 83, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on April 18, 2020 at home in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on July 22, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas to Elbert Eugene Sr and Florence Flesher.
Gene grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Jefferson High school in San Antonio, Texas in 1955. After high school, he attended college at United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland where he received a Bachelors Degree in Science. He received his Masters degree in Operations Research at the Naval Post Graduate School and a Masters degree from the US Naval War College. After a 20-year career, Gene retired from the Navy in 1981 at the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Commendations received while in the Navy included: the Republic of Vietnam campaign medal with device; Achievement medal, Combat Action ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary medal, Joint Service Commendation Metal, Vietnam with Gold star and combat “V”, expert rifle and pistol, and the National Defense Service Medal with a Bronze Star. Following his Navy career, Gene worked with several defense contractors, last having worked with SAIC as a computer consultant.
Gene married Patricia Pritchard in 1999 in New Braunfels, TX. They were happily married for 20 years. Gene was a member of St Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake where he participated in the choir. Gene was also involved in his community with the Rotary Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed building and maintaining computers, software programming, singing, fishing, playing golf and playing the guitar.
Gene is survived by his spouse Pat of New Braunfels, TX; his sons William (wife Laura) and Broderick; sisters Ann Waldrop, and Eleanor Schwartz (husband Nick); his granddaughters Emily and Ashley and his nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Florence and Elbert Flesher Sr.
A service with full military honors will be held at a future date to be announced post-COVID 19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church at 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake, TX 78133 (www.saintfrancisbythelake.org). Condolences may be left on Elbert “Gene” Flesher online guest book at doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
