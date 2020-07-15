Theresa Doege, a long time resident of New Braunfels, passed away early Friday morning, July 10, 2020 at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels at the age of 92. Theresa was born September 14, 1927 in Falls City, Texas to the late Ben Kotzur and Thekla Moczygemba Kotzur. Theresa was retired from West Point Pepperell. After retirement, she volunteered at the Comal Senior Citizen Foundation, Meals on Wheels, for many years. Theresa enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and watching her Spurs. Theresa was one of the original members of the New Braunfels Belles Red Hat Society and a past member of the New Braunfels Schuetzen Verein.
Theresa is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Herbert M. Doege Sr.; son, Herbert L. Doege, Jr.; brother, Ted Kotzur. Survivors include, her children, Tim (Mary) Doege, Betty J. (Randall) Scholl, Lollie Ann (James) Gutz, Jeanette (Richard) Murray, Joe (Mary Lee) Kotzur, and daughter-in-law Linda Doege; grandchildren, Sandra (Trey) Votion, Shannah (Eddie) Donhauser, Teresa (Rene) Young, Robyn Doege, Amber (Dustin) Crawford, Elizabeth Gutz, Jonathan Gutz, Preston Murray, Tony (Lisa) Kotzur, Sherry (Jim) Wright, Laurie (Richard) Durant, Gregory (Christy) Waters, and Matthew Waters; great-grandchildren, Hunter Gutz Rubio, Levi Gutz Rubio, Raegan Gutz Rubio, Kayci Dubose, Shay (Walker) Corley, Taylor Votion (Madi Chandlers), Nicole (Chris) Cole, Darren Donhauser (Brittany Sparks), Emily Young, Nicolas Young, Mattie Waters, Rhiannon Waters, Austin Waters, Alexia Waters, Zachary Kotzur, Ashtyn (Lucas) Barfield, Travis Durant (Winter Lewis), Amanda Kelly, Danielle Wright, Justin Wright, Luke Wright, Nicolas Lowak, and Terin Lowak; great-great-grandchildren, Kase Dubose, Kenna Dubose, Laynee Corley, Lawson Corley, Blaire Young, Blake Young, Ella Cole, Ainsley Cole, Chandler Chandlers, Cole Crawford, Lucas Barfield, Liam Barfield, Everleigh Hernandez, Hayden Kelly, Grayson Kelly, and Wesley Kelly. Also surviving are her brothers, Albert Kotzur, Chester (Elenor) Kotzur, Stanley (Lillian) Kotzur; sisters, Emily (Al) Kolodziejcyk, and Rose Sekula; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Ray) Gawlik and Alice (Archie) Titzman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services are scheduled for 10:00am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Craver officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park where Theresa will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Comal County Senior Citizen Foundation-Meals on Wheels, or to Christus Hospice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
