Ricardo A. Gomez, age 60 of New Braunfels was called home by the Lord Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born July 26, 1959 in New Braunfels, Texas to Anastacio and Herminia Gomez. He was married to Darlene R. Gomez for 30 years.
Ricardo was a proud Air Force Veteran of 13 years and X-Ray Technician for 37 years.
He is preceded in death by his Parents; Brothers Arnaldo Gomez, Anastacio Gomez Jr.
Ricardo was a loving Father of Daughter; Kaylin Claudia Carbajal and her Husband Koa Carbajal, Son; Jericho Pontius Gomez and his Fiancé Alyssa Edwards, Daughter; RikkiLynn Gomez, Proud Grandfather of Lelan R. Lane, Mikah K. Carbajal, survived by his In-Laws Ernesto and Rosalinda Rodriguez, Brothers; Xavier Gomez, Rodolfo C. Gomez, Hugo Villegas, Sisters; Sandra Gomez, Jacqueline Jamison and Husband Jesse, and numerous Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rick will be remembered daily by family and friends as a loving, humorous, man who deeply loved and valued his relationship with God.
Services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 415 S. Business 35.
