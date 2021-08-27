Nancy June King, age 75, and a resident of New Braunfels, passed away early Saturday morning, August 14, 2021, at her home in New Braunfels surrounded by her loving family and friends. Nancy was born on December 18, 1945 in New Braunfels to the late Cary Williford and Alma Haecker Williford. Nancy was employed by USAA as an insurance underwriter and retired after 40 years of dedicated service. Nancy was a breast cancer survivor and devout Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cary and Alma Williford, and by her long-time partner, Dennis “Papa” Fiscus. Survivors include her daughter, Jackie King; grandchildren, Maysun and Joshua, Makinna and Michael, Carrie, Kaylynn and Kaden; great-grandchildren, Kellen and Jasper and by her two brothers, Allan A. Williford and Cary A. Williford, Jr. Along with numerous loving family and friends. A memorial service for Nancy will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the VFW Post 7110, 600 Peace Ave. in New Braunfels with Pastor Jake Fain officiating. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
