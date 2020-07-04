Isabel Flores Puga, age 95, died peacefully surrounded by her family on June 27th, 2020 at her residence in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born on May 28th, 1925 in Millette, Texas to Encarnacion Flores and Prajedes Alejandro.
Isabel was a long time resident of San Antonio prior to moving to New Braunfels. She devoted her life to caring for family and those in need. She will always be remembered for her disarming smile, sense of humor, encouragement, generosity, honesty, and an uncanny ability to befriend so many throughout her life. She had a fondness for nature, gardening, and enjoyed sharing her secrets to growing roses. Traveling and listening and dancing to music brought her much joy throughout her life. She had a deep spiritual life and carried her crosses with faith, hope, and love. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Isabel is predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Jesse Narro Puga; daughter, Norma Puga; grandsons, Perren Orlando Puga and Gregory Gonzales.
Isabel is survived by her son, Robert J. Puga and his wife Adela of San Antonio; Daughters, Sylvia Ortega of San Antonio, Elsa Hickman and her husband Mark S. Hickman, M.D. of New Braunfels, Olivia Gonzales and her husband George of Spring Branch, Isabel Mc Quade of New Braunfels, Belia N. Puga-Herrera and her husband Mario Herrera of San Antonio, Yolanda S. Martinez and her husband Richard of San Antonio, and Nephew, David Moreno of Round Rock.
Isabel is also survived by her grandchildren, Robert Puga Jr., Lena Garcia, Linda and Eloy Ortega Jr., Alexandria Puga, Matthew Hickman, Christopher Gonzales, Ryan Mc Quade, Melissa Puga-Herrera, Jacob and Natalie Martinez. Great grandchildren, Paulina Puga, Adam and Analea Garcia, Alyssa and Hannah Valverde, Natalia Ortega, Madelyn and Juliet Martinez, Liliana Frymoyer, and numerous other nephews, nieces, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Life gathering on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home at 615 Landa St., in New Braunfels, TX. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Isabel’s memory to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.
