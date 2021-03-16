Cornelia “Connie” Roberta Mellard McGill of New Braunfels, TX, age 93, joined her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 9,2021. Connie was born Oct. 20, 1927 in El Dorado, AR to Marie Cornelia Giles Mellard and Ira Wesley Mellard. She is survived by her husband, John Arch McGill, age 97 and their three children Dr. John Robert McGill and wife Grace of Alva, FL, Marci McGill Alvis of Hockley, TX, and Jan McGill Elmore and husband Chip Miller of New Braunfels, TX.
Cornelia was the eldest of ten children and is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Ira Wesley “Bud” Mellard Jr. and Mary of Chino, CA; Melvin Bruce Mellard of Garland TX; James Wayne Mellard of Palm Desert, CA; and John Pershing Mellard (infant) of El Dorado, AR. She is survived by Betty Hansen of Portland, OR; Benjamin and Florence Mellard of Chino, CA; Ruth and Tommy Brown of Magnolia, AR; Bob and Nancy Mellard of Pomona, CA; and Margaret and Darrell Bazzell of Anthem City, AZ.
“Nana” has seven grandchildren; Brad and Rebecca Elmore of Houston, TX; Russell and Ann Clark Elmore of Memphis, TN; Jill and JR Kraft of Austin, TX; John Elmore of Austin, TX; Austin and Holly Alvis of Houston, TX; Andrew and Paige Alvis of Houston, TX; and Londell Aberdeen of Portland, OR.
onnie’s fondest memories reflected her love of sports, especially basketball. She played basketball in high school and college and later was a huge Spurs fan. Connie started working as a teenager in a photography shop and was the model in the store window at 16 years old. Following her parents and aunts as school teachers, she attended Henderson State Teacher’s College in Arkadelphia, AR on a work study program. She met the man of her dreams, John McGill, while working in the cafeteria as he attended Henderson on a GI Bill, after having served 4 years in the Army Air Corp during WWII. It was “Love at first sight” for them and the beginning of a 75 year love story. Connie and John married in Austin, TX on Oct. 5, 1946. Connie worked at Bell Telephone Company while John completed college at the University of Texas as a mechanical engineer in 1949. They moved to Port Lavaca, Orange, and Beaumont before making Victoria, TX their home. They raised their 3 children in the country on a ranchette with horses, cattle, and a garden.
Connie was an active member of the First Methodist Church in Victoria and served in many capacities there. Later she attended Westminster Bible Church. She also enjoyed leading scouts, acting as PTA president, volunteering as a Pink Lady at Citizen’s hospital. She and John moved the family to Newark, Delaware in the 60’s and explored the east coast while there. She and her friends played cards and sewed beautiful clothing with her daughters. Connie finished her college degree at Southwest Texas University in 1970 and taught at McFadden Ranch and Nursery Elementary School.
In 1975 Connie and John moved to Hendersonville, TN, on Old Hickory Lake where she enjoyed boating, tennis, and getting involved with Calvary Bible Church. She enjoyed Christian Women’s Club and hosting home Bible studies. She and John became involved with The Gideon’s International Organization in the 70’s. Connie served as Chaplain for the Gideon Auxilliary.
Back to Texas in 1995 to Fair Oaks Ranch, Connie shared her love of the outdoors and sports with her grandchildren…. swimming, tennis, basketball, and golf along with trips to the beach at Port Arkansas. She and John joined St. Helen’s Episcopal Church in Boerne, TX and sang in the choir. Connie was always welcoming and happy to greet you with a smile, share her love of the Lord, and share her famous banana nut bread!
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 12pm. She will be buried in Okolona, Arkansas in the McGill family plot in Dobyville Cemetary on March 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Connie can be made to The Gideons International @ sendtheword.org
