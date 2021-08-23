Phil Magee III, a resident of Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels TX, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was 77 years old. Phil, known by many as Buster, grew up in Robstown, TX where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He attended Robstown High School, graduating in 1962. Transferring from Texas Tech as a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, he graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown, class of 1966, with a degree in Business, and a social affiliate of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was a bank examiner in Corpus Christi, eventually moving to Kerrville, TX to sell ranch land. After suffering a brain aneurism in 1974, Buster was able to live happily and independently in Kerrville for many years. He then moved to New Braunfels to be closer to family. Buster is preceded in death by his parents, Phil Magee Jr and Mary Margaret Magee Mayfield, and his sister, Margaret Ann Bird. He is survived by his brother, Bill Magee and his wife Mary Ann of League City; his brother-in-law Gary Bird of New Braunfels; his daughter, Melanie Maiona, her husband Marc, and their children, Claire and William of Foothill Ranch, California; his son Phil Magee IV and his wife, Susan and their children, Grace Anne and Emma Rae of Houston; and several cousins, nephews and nieces of Texas. A private, family service will be held on his ranch at a later time.
