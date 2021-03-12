Andres “Andy” Gaytan Jr, a longtime resident of New Braunfels, Tx, entered eternal rest on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at the age of 75 yrs old.
He was born on Aug 14, 1945, in Seguin, TX, to Andrew Gaytan Sr and Maria Anita Lujan Gaytan. Andres proudly served in the United States Marine Corps (1967 – 1971) as a member of the 3rd Marine Division 11th Engineer during the Vietnam War . His love for his country, coupled with his proud Simper Fi Spirit, Andres always found time to support local Veterans events.
A kind, humble and very hardworking man, Andres was a master mason, a skill he learned from his beloved father , Andres Sr. he along with one of his brothers Created Pro Masonry. With Their talents, they created custom sculptures, fireplaces, patios, BBO pits and various other projects. Andrew also lent his talents to Structural Metals Incorp (SMI) in Seguin during the early years of his professional career.
A man of many talents, Andrew loved his classic car. His skills set far exceeded masonry and he spent many hours working and restoring classic cars. On any day, you could find him in his garage working and passing his knowledge on to friends and family members, it was not uncommon to see him proudly cruising his beloved hot rod through the streets of New Braunfels.
Andres is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Sr, Maria Anita Gaytan; brother Xavier “Harvey” Jamie Gaytan, Raul “Rudy” Gaytan and Reynaldo “Rey’ Gaytan.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55yrs Mary Ortiz Gaytan. His sons Stephen Joseph Gaytan &* Andrew Gaytan III ( Toni) . Daughters ; Kelly Ann Ortiz (Juan & Alma Amorette Gaytan. Sisters: Maria Anita Vega (Humberto) Isabel “Kookie” Barboza(T.R) & Dahlia “Dolly” Arambula (Felix). Brothers: Gustavo”Gussie” Gaytan( Olga) and Anthony Gaytan. His beloved 5 granddaughters, 3 precious great –grandchildren, as well as countless loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A rosary is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral home i, beginning at 7:30pm. Church Services are going to be held Monday at 10am at Holy Family Church in new braunfels Tx
Andres will be laid to rest at Fr. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Tx on Monday 22, 2021.
