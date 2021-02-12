Cynthia Ann Gomez, 58, a life-long resident of New Braunfels, Texas left to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels. She was born to Jacinto V. Gomez and Dolores Castilleja Gomez in New Braunfels, Texas on October 27, 1962.
Cynthia or “Cindy” (as her many friends would refer to her by) was born on October 27, 1962 in New Braunfels, TX. She was a loving and courageous mother, avid reader, and shopping enthusiast. She was fierce and would stop at nothing to ensure her children were set up for success. She was known for her eclectic style, charismatic personality, and insatiable laugh. She had a fun-loving and jovial spirit. People just loved to be in her company. She was a strong woman who persevered through any adversity she encountered in life. She was a loyal friend and pillar of strength with unyielding faith. So many of her peers and relatives would reach out to her in times of need. She was an exceptional listener and always had great words of encouragement. She was a natural born leader. Her family meant everything to her, especially her grandchildren. They kept her full of vibrance, love, and joy. Cynthia always wanted to ensure she would leave something behind for her children when she left this world. Well, she left a lasting legacy of love and courage and quipped all her children beyond measure. They say courage is not defined by those who fought and did not fall, but by those who fought, fell, and rose again. Cynthia always fought, never stayed down, and always rose again. She has now risen to her final resting place. She was a beautiful creation and will be greatly missed by many.
Cynthia is survived by her fiancee, Lupe Carreon; children, Rodolfo “Rudy” Gomez, Jr. and wife Joni, Jennifer Gomez-Villanueva and husband AJ, Julissa Gomez and husband Ruben Oliva and Angelo Gomez and wife Genevieve; 18 grandchildren; mother, Dolores Gomez; sisters, Sonia Gomez, Becky Quijano and husband Jesse; brothers, Robert Gomez, Carlos Gomez and wife Michelle, Chris Gomez and wife Andrea, and Adrian Gomez and wife Laurie; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her pet, Daisy. She is preceded in death by her father Jacinto “Jack” Gomez; brother, Gabriel; and grandson, Austyn Gomez
Public visitation will take place at Zoeller Funeral Home on Sunday, February 14, 2021 beginning at 5:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow in Hill Country Memorial Gardens. Pall-bearers: PA Vargas, Joe Sosa, David Morales, Juan Herrera, Rico Gomez, and Victor Rodriguez.
Honorary Pall-bearers: Jeremiah Garrison and Joe Gomez
