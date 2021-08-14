March 6, 1929
Grady D. Lefler of New Braunfels, TX passed away August 3, 2021.
Grady was born in Albemarle, NC, where he spent most of his growing up years until enlisting in the Navy as a young man. Because his dream from a young boy, was to become a pilot, he entered flight school and received his wings on August 16, 1951. He served as a Navy pilot until September 19, 1956. When he left the military, he went to work for Tennessee Gas as a corporate pilot in Houston, TX. Many years later, he and his family moved to Plymouth, MI where he was a pilot for Chrysler Corp. He eventually left Chrysler and became a pilot for Transworld Oil, until his retirement in 1989 while residing in Phoenix, AZ.
After retirement, Grady became involved with many projects. One of his greatest projects and enjoyments, especially later in life, was his “Old Geezer’s” newsletter concerning one’s relationship with God. His love for God was so evident that he never missed an opportunity to share his faith, and his letters were a wonderful way to share that love.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Johnnie; his children, Grady “Butch” Jr. and daughter Glyn MacKerron; grandchildren, Victoria King, Joshua Lefler, Tyler Fay, Lindsey Burns and Aaron Lefler. Grady also has great-grandchildren, Luke, Logan, Oliver, Rowan, Alexis and Ashton. Grady was predeceased by his daughter Marcy Kalafut.
Grady lived an amazing life which included seeing many parts of the world. He made wonderful friendships along the way, and he will be sorely missed as one of the best God has to offer.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 15th, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Oaks, 415 S. Business I-35, New Braunfels TX, 78130. Visitation starts at 9:00 am with the memorial service starting at 10:00 am.
