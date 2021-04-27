David William Leshikar of New Braunfels, Texas, was raised on eagles’ wings to his heavenly home on April 20, 2021 after a nine month battle with Crohn’s Disease. He was born October 16, 1985 in Lake Jackson, Texas, to Emily Dodd and Steven Leshikar. He attended Wilmore Elementary, Barbara S. Austin Elementary, Coppell Middle School North, and Coppell High School before graduating from Brazoswood High School in 2008. During his senior year, he enrolled in the United States Navy Delayed Enlistment Program, proudly attending Recruitment Training in Great Lakes, Illinois after graduation.
David was born a peacemaker and always looked for the best in everyone. He loved with his whole heart. He will be remembered for his big smile, his selflessness, his humility, and his gentle spirit. David knew a little about a lot of things and was quick to help many people without calling attention to his good deeds. David had a strong faith, having accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior as a young man. He was a beloved member of Eastside Baptist Church of New Braunfels.
David will be carried in the hearts of his parents, Emily and Ravan Dodd of New Braunfels and Steven and Chrissie Leshikar of Lake Jackson; his sisters, Amanda (James) Leito of Dallas and Elizabeth Leshikar of Denver, Colorado; his grandparents, Edward and Clara Leshikar of Lake Jackson; nephew and niece, Jay and Olivia Leito of Dallas; stepbrothers, Jody Dodd of Houston and Derek Dodd of New Braunfels, and by his many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eastside Baptist Church of New Braunfels. “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Matthew 5:9
