Cathy A. Offerman of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on November 2, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born to Chester and Emma Offerman on June 19, 1951 in Levelland, Texas.
Public Viewing and Visitation will be held on Monday November 9, 2020 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 10:00am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Comal Cemetery on Peace Ave. in New Braunfels, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9887221 to leave your condolences and memories for the family.
