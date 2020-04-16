Nelda Alderman Carter was born in Navarro County Texas on July 4, 1936 and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 8, 2020.
Nelda was a much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Teacher, volunteer and, most especially, a strong Christian who loved the Lord and lived her life as an example of faith. She is survived by her son Thomas Carter and his wife Debbie of San Antonio, granddaughter Courtney, her husband Clayton, their son Elijah Singleton of Austin, granddaughter Andrea Carter of New Orleans, her brother Alvis Alderman and his wife Marcia of Commerce, TX, and their children Charles and James Alderman, and cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Lorena and Ray Thomas Alderman, her son Gregory Olen Carter and husband George Olen Carter.
Nelda was born at home to Lorena Slaughter Alderman and Ray Thomas Alderman in 1936 and graduated high school in Corsicana in 1954. She attended East Texas State University in Commerce where she met the love of her life, George Carter, whom she married in 1957. Nelda was an admired and respected teacher in Commerce where she raised her family and was a member of the Commerce Church of Christ.
Nelda moved to Canyon Lake, TX in 1998 and integrated herself into the community as an active member of the Canyon Lake Church of Christ, a Tye Preston Library volunteer, blood drive leader, and HOA president. As a neighbor to many in Westhaven, she drove those who could not to doctor appointments. Nelda was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Texas State Teachers Association, Friends of Canyon Lake, and the National Rifle Association.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made either to the Canyon Lake Church of Christ at 42301 FM3159, Canyon Lake, TX 78133 or the Commerce High School Memorial Scholarship Fund at 3315 Washington St., Commerce, TX 75428.
Commented