Patricia “Pat” Seegers peacefully went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2021. She was 79 years old and was a 15 year resident of New Braunfels.
Born in Altoona, PA, she was preceded in death by her husband Edgar F. Seegers, her parents Charles E. Frazier, Jr. and Pauline Frantz Frazier, and her sister Evealon “Lee” Hiltz. She is survived by her children Eddy (Edgar, Jr.), Sharon Allen, David, and Brenda. Pat had 4 grandchildren: Catherine Robertson, Genifer Medina, Stephanie Moser, and Brandon Garcia. Pat also had 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece Sandra Hiltz Hare and nephew Richard Hiltz, as well as many friends and acquaintances that held her in great esteem.
After high school, Pat had planned to join the Air Force but on her way to sign her enlistment papers, she met a Marine Corps recruiter. Before she knew it she was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. She was assigned to the War College in Quantico, VA. In spite of her love for the Marine Corps and military life, she eventually left to have and raise a family.
Pat was a nurturing mother who encouraged and supported her children’s activities and schooling. She became a Den Mother, Brownie Leader, Girl Scout Troop Master, and was involved with several band and athletic booster clubs. She was always willing to volunteer herself and her family when programs needed help.
Eventually, Pat earned two college degrees, one in Real Estate and one in Business Administration. This led to her working in insurance, real estate, and mortgage brokering. She received many awards for her sales and job performance. An even bigger source of pride for her was the recognition that she received for her work in the community that these jobs allowed. She may have set even bigger sales records if she had not spent so much effort helping others.
Pat, along with her family, moved around some due to her husband’s job. As her children reached adulthood, her husband was able to take job assignments in the Philippines and Turkey. This allowed her to satisfy much of her sense of adventure. She took advantage to learn about the local cultures. Along with her husband, she was also able to visit neighboring regions and countries as well. She loved to tell stories of their car trip around Greece and Turkey.
Upon their return to the United States, Pat and her husband had a few more stops before retiring to New Braunfels 15 years ago. It was here that she joined and became active in The American Legion. She served many positions at the Post but most notably became the first and only female commander of the Post. Eventually, she found the passion of her final years, serving as the Post Service Officer and working with the Veteran’s Affairs & Rehabilitation both at the local and state levels. She had a true love of helping veterans and their families, especially those that were homeless and jobless. She developed connections with like-minded charitable organizations that she would engage when there were immediate needs. She often spent money out of her own pocket for food, clothes, diapers, or even a hotel room for someone to sleep in overnight. She tried to continue her efforts even as her mind and body started to fail in her final months.
Other efforts Pat became involved with included a program of obtaining desktop computers for veterans at no charge. She oversaw this program until desktop computers fell out of favor with companies and were no longer readily available. She became the chairperson of the Comal County Veterans Council that provides van rides to veterans in Comal County to and from doctor and hospital visits in San Antonio. She would coordinate the scheduling drivers with the veteran’s schedule so that no one missed an appointment. Pat also drove for Meals on Wheels until her health no longer allowed.
Pat will be laid to rest at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels on Friday March 12, 2021. There will be a family only viewing at noon followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. All of her friends and loved ones are invited to celebrate her life and say good-bye.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to American Legion Post 179, 410 W. Coll St., New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Commented