Glenda May Chilton went to her eternal resting place on Thursday May 20th, 2021 after suffering w dementia the past few years. She was born to Edith & Henry Mock of Indiania where she graduated Dunkirk High School and went to work at Indiania Glass Factory.
In 1968, she met and married the love of her life, Carl Eugene Chilton. In 1978 they moved to Canyon Lake, Texas where she was a homemaker and he retired as a meatcutter/carpenter. They loved to gamble, play bingo and have family get togethers.
Glenda was preceded in death by parents Edith and Henry Mock, brother Daniel Mock. Husband Carl Chilton and granddaughter, Heather Chilton. Glenda is survived by daughter Kimberly Pearson, and sons Curtis Faris, Todd Oswalt, and Heath Chilton. and 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A private gathering will be held at a later date. The family would like to give special thanks to Rivercity Hospice, Janet Day, Amanda Faris and everyone who helped with Glenda’s final days.
