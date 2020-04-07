The blue-eyed man who never took any wooden nickels, is resting in peace with the Lord.
Carl Jackie (Jack) McAnulty, 79, born September 28, 1940 in Montgomery County, Indiana passed away April 2, 2020 at 2:10am Central Time at his sons home in Seguin, Texas. He was surrounded by loving family.
Jack was survived by his 20 year significant other Karen Perkins of Canyon Lake, Texas. Also by his two sons, Brian (Joey) McAnulty of Seguin, Texas and Bradley (Linda) McAnulty of Crawfordsville, Indiana and one daughter, Brenda (William) Roush of Lafayette, Indiana. 3 sisters Rita Stabler of Crawfordsville, Indiana, Chetra Whittinghill of Crawfordsville, Indiana and Greta (Rex) Hurst of Lafayette, Indiana and 5 brothers, Dennis (Cindy) Overfelt, Elmer (Sharon) Overfelt, Steve (Connie) Overfelt, Lee (Melody) Overfelt, all of Crawfordsville, Indiana and Ed (Char) Lucas of Monticello, Indiana. Also surviving are 5 grandsons and 3 granddaughters, 1 great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear mother, Zella Overfelt (McAnulty), stepfather Augustine (Gus) Overfelt, brothers Junior Overfelt, Tom Overfelt, Tom Lucas and sister Rose Humphrey (Lucas).
Jack was a 1958 graduate of New Ross High School. He served his apprenticeship and received his journeyman machinist certificate at R.R. Donnelly and Son in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
He was sole owner of Above Sea Coral Calcium and Mineral Company with Southern Fillers USA as well as Zella Systems Machinery and Fabrication Corporation. He was also principal partner in Calcita Dominicano Mine in the Dominican Republic.
Jack’s passion was golfing and traveling. He also enjoyed the thrill of go karting, trap shooting, snow skiing, and tractor pulls. He enjoyed traveling to Minnesota to fish and took pleasure in being a small engine private pilot. And he had a reputation for MacGyvering-he could make a helicopter out of a paperclip.
Memorial services are pending.
