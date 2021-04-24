Maximino Santillan Llanas, age 67, and a resident of New Braunfels, has gained his wings on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels. Maximino was born on March 26, 1954 in Mexico to the late Pascual Llanas and Estefana Santillan. Mr. Llanas had a big heart and always tried to help others as much as he could. Mr. Llanas was a strong man who loved his family very much and bravely endured 19 years of dialysis and always held his head high no matter what. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pascual Llanas and Estefana Santillan; two brothers, Antonino and Guillermo Llanas and by his sister, Rosa Salazar. Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Dalia G. Llanas; children, Stephanie Marie Llanas, Alexandra Llanas, Erika Llanas, Maximina Llanas and Gena Llanas; step-children, Abel Sauceda, Christina Sauceda, Adan Sanchez, Billy Sanchez and Andres Sanchez; 14 grandchildren; 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will immediately follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery. Please Note: Those wishing to attend the Funeral Mass for Mr. Llanas, please meet at the church at 9:45 AM on Wednesday morning. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
