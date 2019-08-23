Dawna Elliott-Kramer, 55, of New Braunfels passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11th. She is survived by her parents, William Elliott and Dona Evans; sisters Danette Elliott-Mullens, Dominique Elliott and brother Brandon Chase, along with numerous family members. She will be missed by her cherished fur baby, Mikey, whom was faithfully by her side every day.
She loved reading, art, cooking, skydiving, scuba diving, writing, music, really anything to do with water and could find her near the river with her beloved dog Sandy. She attended The University of Oklahoma with a degree in Journalism. Where upon graduting collge she became a published journalist in various magazines and newspaperes. She was the most generous, funny, kind, loving, accepting, truest friend, sweet daughter, and loving sister, and person.
A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, August 24th at 10:30 am at Landa Park, Pavilion #5, in New Braunfels.
