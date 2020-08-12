Donald B. Jonas peacefully entered into eternal life at his home on his beloved farm in New Braunfels on Sunday August 10, 2020 at the age of 87.
Donald was born on August 1, 1933 in Comal County in the Hancock area to Marvin and Nelda (Rust) Jonas. He married the love of his life, Ethel Wetz on August 27, 1960. Donald worked at the local textile mill. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, hunting, bowling and spending time with his family and animals. Donald was a kind and gentle man. He never spoke an unkind word and was always smiling. He was a great role model for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved older brother David Jonas, sister-in-law Viola (Wehe) Jonas, brother-in-law Marvin E. Uecker Jr, brother-in-law Jerry Abbott, nephew Dwayne Jonas and great-niece Kailey Koepp.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years Ethel Jonas, daughters Donna (Rufus) Crump of Seguin, Denise Jonas of New Braunfels and Danette (Glenn) Maxwell of Sutherland Springs, his beloved sisters Arlene Uecker and Carol Abbott, his cherished grandchildren Derek (Alex) Ninneman, Dana (John) Gonzales, Drew (Danielle) Ninneman, Ashley Bading, Christy (Rob) Bloom, Tanner Maxwell and Allison Maxwell, twelve great-grandchildren that were the joy of his life, Dean, Blake, Nathan, Faylee, Kylli, Hunter, Bella, Daphne, Addison, Jada, Caden and Kenzie. To all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren he was simply their “Pappy”. Donald is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces who all held a special place in his heart. Most prominent is his nephew Randy Merz who served as the son that he never had. Lastly, because they were so special to him, it would be proper to mention his loyal and dedicated dog Reba and numerous cows, as they filled his life with purpose and joy.
Visitation will be on Thursday August 13th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Memorial service will be held on Friday August 14th at 10:00 AM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be given to Hope Hospice.
Pallbearers are Derek Ninneman, Drew Ninneman, Tanner Maxwell, John Gonzales, Rob Bloom and Sean Merz. Honorary Pallbearers are Randy Merz, Larry Merz and Jerry Voges.
