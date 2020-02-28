Juan Martinez was born on December 7, 1953 to Amelia and Nieves, and gained his wings on February 24, 2020. He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents Francisco and Carmen Vasquez; father Nieves Martinez, Sr.; brother Mark Anthony Hernandez; two beloved aunts Florinda and Felis Vasquez; father-in-law Timoteo Rodriguez; and sister-in-law Suelema Gonzales; stepfather Alredo Hernandez, Sr. (Felo). He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Mary Martinez; son Juan Martinez, Jr.; daughters Angelica (Johnny) Costilla and Monica (Robert) Medellin; grandchildren Amisty (Rony), Mario (Brandy), Abby (John), Mallory (Osvaldo), Angelo, Aracely, Chelsea (Franky), Samantha, Jesenia, Joshua, Alexis; numerous great-grandchildren; mother Amelia Hernandez and Efrain Flores; uncle Pedro Fidencia Vasquez, Sr.; mother-in-law Josefa Rodriguez; brothers Herman (Nina) Martinez and Alfred (Lisa) Hernandez; Martin (Rita) Martinez; Nieves (Alma) Martinez sisters Rachel (Cruz) Sosa, Sandra Soto, Missy (Tomas) Corona; Sister-in-laws Gloria (Albert) Soliz, Esmeralda (Eloy) Gonzalez and Elvira McCall; cousin Pedro (Jennifer) Vasquez; and numerous nieces and nephews Juan was born and raised in New Braunfels, Texas. Juan met the love of his life, Mary Helen Rodriguez, in 1971. They dated for two years and married in 1973. They were married for 46 years. They had three children, Juan, Angelica, and Monica. Juan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and Spurs fan. He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed singing to one of his favorite music artist Augustine Ramirez. Juan was a big hearted caring man with a big sense of humor. He also enjoyed collecting anything that had to do with Dallas Cowboys. Juan was a current employee of Walmart for 20 years. He was a former employee of Barkel Inc. and a former employee of Mission Valley Textiles. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. Mass will take place Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Angelo Ybarra, Joshua Longoria, Chris Gonzales, Albert Soliz, Cruz Sosa III, Mark A. Hernandez, Anthony Corona, Alfonso Martinez, Nieves Martinez III, Franky Armendariz and honorary pallbearer Mario A. Ybarra.
