Robert James Fleming, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on October 11th, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home near Blanco, Texas.
Robert was born and raised in Floresville, Texas, surrounded by his extended family of farmers and ranchers. After his graduation from Floresville High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Military Air Transport Service air crewman in the Pacific and southern Asia, based at Moffett Field in California.
Robert joined the San Antonio Police Department in 1960, working as a patrolman, uniformed detective, and as a homicide detective until his retirement in 1981. He married Janice, his beloved wife of 60 years, in 1961. Those were busy years. He managed to build his home in San Antonio, earn an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement from San Antonio College, continue part-time farming, and eventually move his growing family to a new home he built on a hillside near the Little Blanco River.
When Robert retired from the SAPD, he never really quit working. He started Fleming Construction Company, building custom homes and cabinets in the Hill Country, and worked occasionally as a private investigator. He was always building something, and his family cherishes the hand tooled leather belts, play houses, and wooden toys he made for his children and grandchildren.
In his later years all those trips to job sites, PTO meetings, softball games, and family vacations gave way to tractor trips to the garden, leisurely morning coffee runs to Blanco, and evening rides around the block with the dog.
Robert was always generous with his time for family, friends and neighbors. His sage advice, encouragement, and kind understanding was usually delivered with his particular dry and endearing sense of humor. He will be truly missed.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife Janice (Kolinek) Fleming; brother Randy (and Judy) Fleming of Floresville, Texas; children Gary Fleming of Blanco, Texas, Kristi Fleming of Austin, Texas, and Bobby (and Nina) Fleming of Blue Hill, Maine; grandchildren Millicent and Milo Fleming; and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Ira and Lois (George) Fleming, and by his brothers Reginald and Johnny.
A viewing will be held Tuesday 19 October from 4 to 7pm at Crofts-Crow Funeral home at 911 Mesquite St. in Blanco, TX. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, 20 October at 10:30 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blanco, Texas. A graveside service will follow at the Blanco Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy, the family welcomes donations to Trinity Lutheran Church in Blanco, or to a charity of your choice.
