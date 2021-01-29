Phillip Newberry, 65, also proud to be known as “Grouchy Pops”, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Phil was born in Angleton, TX and graduated from Texas A&M University, becoming a proud life-long Aggie. Phil and Barbara (Burns) were married shortly after college, they moved to New Braunfels where Phil started and grew his business, Phillips Electric and they raised their two sons. Phil played an active role in community and school activities in New Braunfels for over 40 years. The Newberry’s were members of the First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels. Phil was proud to be a Lion and shared fellowship and service with the Noon-time Lions Club. Behind that “Grouchy Pops” façade, Phil was an intensely devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed being around his family and friends. He was an avid football fan, could endlessly watch old western movies and TV shows, citing stats and trivia with the best. Most recently, Phil’s most favorite memories were his trip to Africa with family members and a trip to Yellowstone National Park with his grandchildren and their parents. Phil and Barbara also enjoyed their travels and time together on road trips to Arizona to see grandchildren and spoil them!
Phil leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Barbara, oldest son Ben, his wife Traci and their children, Max, Chloe, and Olivia of Phoenix AZ, youngest son Eric of New Braunfels, and grandogs Gus and Cooper. He is also survived by his parents, Oscar and Betty Newberry of Dime Box, sister Gail White, her husband Dwain as well as eight nieces and nephews, and seven great nieces and nephews.
Phil was a kind and gentle man who was well respected and loved by those that knew him well. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered forever by family and friends.
