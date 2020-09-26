Cruz Morales Carillo, Jr.

Cruz Morales Carrillo, Jr., age 74, and a life-long resident of New Braunfels, passed away Friday afternoon, September 18, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels. Cruz was born on July 1, 1946 in New Braunfels to the late Cruz Carrillo, Sr. and Virginia Morales Carrillo. Later in life, Cruz served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Cruz was preceded in death by his parents, Cruz and Virginia Carrillo; two brothers, Raul and Johnny Joe Carrillo and by a sister, Dora Ramirez. Survivors include his son, Danny Carrillo and wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Eric and Raegan Carrillo; great-granddaughter, Violet Carrillo; ex-wife, Regina Martinez; sister, Lucy Carrillo; nieces and nephews, Ray Carrillo, Gina Carrillo, Johnny Joe Carrillo, Trudy Carrillo, Annalisa Crespo, and additional extended family members.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment with military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be reserved for immediate family members only. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
