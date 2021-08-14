Ronald Arthur Naumann

New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.