Our father, Ronald Arthur Naumann, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on June 6, 2021. Dad loved his family unconditionally, worked hard, and served the Seguin community throughout his life. He was a good friend and a good neighbor. He was funny, optimistic, generous, humble, and always willing to lend a helping hand. We will remember him smiling and laughing and making the most of every day.
Dad was born on August 5, 1933 in Seguin, Texas to Arthur and Louise (Stein) Naumann. He graduated from Seguin High School in 1952, and attended Texas State University and Texas Lutheran University. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, Dad returned to Seguin. He met Mom (Peggy Jones Naumann) while she was teaching at the same elementary school as his mother. They wed in 1959 and shared fifty happy years together until Mom’s death in 2009.
Dad enjoyed working and being involved in the community. His first job was at First National Bank. He worked for United Cotton Goods Company and Springs Hill Water Supply for many years. He was a Founding Director of the Guadalupe Groundwater Conservation District, and served as Board President and General Manager. Dad retired from Springs Hill in 2009 at age 75, but continued his work with the Groundwater District until 2018.
Dad was a devoted, lifelong member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, where he served on the Church Council and in many other capacities over the years. He was an Eagle Scout and remained actively involved in Scouting with Brian. He was a Rotarian for as long as we can remember. He enjoyed their weekly meetings, as well as making up for missed meetings with his fellow Rotarians in New Braunfels. Dad served on the Guadalupe Valley Hospital Board of Managers for more than a decade, and on the board of the Heritage Museum. He was a Life Member of the Texas Association of Manufacturers and a member of the Region L Water Development Committee, the Elks, and The American Legion.
Dad loved spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren) and friends, socializing, woodworking, and the challenge of fixing anything that was in need of repair. Never one to sit still for long, Dad enjoyed working around his house, tending his garden, and maintaining his lovely yard.
Dad will be lovingly remembered by us, his children, Brian Naumann and Laura (Naumann) Heller; Brian’s wife, Jean Ann, and their children, Benjamin and Sarah; Laura’s husband, Chad, and their children, Claire and Faith; his brother, Roy Naumann; his nephews, Mike and Mark Naumann; his niece, Sharon Gallagher; and an abundance of friends.
A memorial service celebrating Dad’s life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with Reverend Marcus Bigott officiating. For everyone’s health and safety, Covid-19 protocols, including masking and social distancing, will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas 78155, or to the charity of your choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
