Abner Bogner Stubbs passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born in Corsicana, Texas on March 2, 1925 to Loyd and Pauline Stubbs.
A central Texas man from humble beginnings, Bogner grew in stature and character under the watchful eyes of family, players, church and God. He worked his entire life to serve those who served him, be it his teachers or friends. He put himself through the University of Tulsa on a football scholarship, his coaches having seen in him a determination, toughness and dedication to the team, all of which made him a valuable asset to the university. In 1947, he met his beautiful wife, Willidean, during his first year of coaching in Oklahoma. He knew she was the one for him – he asked her to marry him on their first date and she accepted. For the next 63 years until she passed away in 2010, he was dedicated to her and to their two sons. Suffering from Alzheimer’s for the last 10 years of her life, Willidean, until the end, always seemed to know when Bogner was there, as he went every day to feed her lunch and dinner. And only around that schedule did he carve out time to play golf, watch sporting events and be an active member of his church. As serious in raising his sons as he was in mentoring his players, Bogner lived his philosophy to be strong in the face of adversity and to value the dignity of hard work. He never met a stranger, endearing himself to all who knew him. However, growing up in tough and hard circumstances taught him kindness and compassion, two of his strongest qualities. Pawpaw’s kids, grandkids, and great grandkids alike will so miss him, but we know he is finally back with his bride who has been waiting for him to join her. We take comfort that he was a faithful servant on earth and is welcomed into heaven.
Bogner is survived by his sons Lee (Linda) of San Antonio, Texas and Bogner (Kay) of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Jordan Cienski (Caleb), Clay Stubbs, Katie Pavlica (Cory) and Collin Stubbs (Katy); great-grand children Jack, Ford, and Ava Cienski. Bogner is preceded in death by his parents Loyd and Pauline Stubbs and brother Norman Stubbs.
A Public Visitation with Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church, 733 W Cross St, New Braunfels, Texas. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Abner Bogner Stubbs. Please visit our website at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com to leave your memories and condolences.
