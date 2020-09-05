Ruby Mae Elbel Neuse passed away at her home on September 2, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on December 29, 1926 to Edwin Walter and Ida Marie (Klaus) Elbel in New Braunfels. She spent her early childhood and teen years helping her parents and grandparents with chores on their farm and ranch along the Rebecca Creek at Smithson Valley. She was a fond lover of horses and horseback riding, especially her horse “Princess” and enjoyed the times she was able to ride her in the Comal County Fair Parade in the early 1940’s. She married E. W. Neuse, Jr on December 12, 1944. They resided in Schertz until moving to New Braunfels in 1947. She was a housewife but also helped on the dairy farm E. W. started in 1957 but later sold in 1961. During that time, she became a clerk in the Comal Independent School District Tax Office retiring in 1988 after 28 years of service. She loved horseback riding and she and E. W. spent many years dancing, bowling, fishing and traveling throughout the United States. They loved to fish in Rockport as well as gamble at all the different casinos along the way. She loved going and watching her great grandsons sports activities especially football and baseball until her health started to decline. She was a member of First Protestant Church, Solms Bowling Club and AARP.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband E. W. (Jr.), her son in law Jim White, her parents and her in laws Emil W. Sr. and Viola Reinarz Neuse. She is survived by her daughter Cary White, granddaughter Michelle Sellers and husband Terence, grandson Matt White and wife Erin, great grandsons Tanner and Ty Sellers and Grady, Coy and Lane White. She is also survived by her son Kenneth Neuse and wife Sheila Hunter. Pallbearers will be Matt White, Terence Sellers, Tanner and Ty Sellers and Grady, Coy and Lane White.
The family wishes to express their upmost thanks to Kindred Hospice of San Marcos, especially to Debbie, Melanie, Linda, Chris & Pastor Jeff. Also special thanks to Home InStead for all the help provided by Candace, Josephine and Carrie.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 am until Service time beginning at 11:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Kindred Hospice of San Marcos, 1911 Corporate Dr., Suite 104, San Marcos, Tx. 78666.
