Robert George Knoll died on Saturday, Dec. 5th at the age of 87 years after a lingering illness. Robert was the youngest of three children of Milton L. Knoll Sr. and Gladys Peel Knoll. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BS degree in geology in 1955. He worked as an exploration geophysicist for Texaco for more than 37 years. He lived in various parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, and California. In later years he did extensive work in Europe and North Africa. He retired from Texaco in 1994 and moved to New Braunfels in 1998.
He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Milton Jr., infant son Bradley, eldest son Brian and granddaughter Haley Knoll. He is survived by his loving wife Irene of more than 67 years, sister Beverly Morrison of Elk River Minn. sons Barry and wife Melissa of Houston, TX, Blaine and his wife Sandy of Highland Ranch Co., Blair and his wife Lisa of Vista Ca. and Bruce and his wife Mary of Herndon, VA. He is survived by nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
In Houston, he served as a deacon at Saint Paul’s Presbyterian Church. Since moving to New Braunfels, he was active in the museum of Texas Hand Made Furniture, the Sophienburg Museum and Lions Club. After retiring he and his wife traveled extensively. He has visited all 50 states, more than 50 countries and all 7 continents (even Antarctica) He enjoyed bowling and golfing. He especially loved gardening and maintaining his yard. He fondly referred to our home as Kraut Acres.
Services will be held at First Protestant Church New Braunfels Saturday Dec. 19th at 11am. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.
Please Make Memorials to the Museum of Texas Hand Made Furniture 1370 Church Hill DR., First Protestant Church or a Charity of your choice.
