Mary Elizabeth Himes (Matthiesen) passed away peacefully August 7, 2020, after living a full and happy life. She was loving and creative with a gentle spirit. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob; her parents, Leo and Helen; and her sister, Anna Lee. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Chris), Jackie, Sharon (John); her granddaughter Kimberly (Ben); her great-grandchildren, Samuel, Judah and Hannah; her sister, Bernice (Lee); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. We now have the sweetest guardian angel looking over us. Public visitation and viewing will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a 7:00 pm Rosary service at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Holy mass will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Private family burial will take place at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Mary with a memorial donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Most Popular
Articles
- Canyon High School Athletics Booster Club president apologizes over 'china virus'
- New Braunfels police probe 2 gunshot deaths miles apart
- Guadalupe Castillo
- Austin man faces capital murder charge
- Carla Marie Herring
- Surgeons trying to save Comal County deputy’s arm after he was shot
- Community rallies around wounded Comal County deputy
- Comal County COVID-19 patient thought recovered now hospitalized
- 4 Colonial Manor residents added to Comal County's COVID-19 death toll
- Comal succeeds where others struggle
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented