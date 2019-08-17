It is our great sorrow to announce the passing of Brigadier General, Carlos Zamora Garza, of Kingwood, Texas, loving husband, father and Grandfather, passed away on August 3, 2019 at the age of 82.
Carlos was born to Felix Garza, Jr. and Olivia Zamora on May 2, 1937 in New Braunfels, Texas. After graduation from New Braunfels High School in 1956, Carlos moved to San Antonio to study at San Antonio College. After one year in the Naval Reserve, Carlos enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1955 where he served with the 36th Infantry Division until his transfer to the 49th Armored Division with the 3-133 Field Artillery. After his move to San Antonio, he attained the rank of First Sergeant with the 449th Chemical Company. Carlos retired from the Texas Army National Guard with 30 years of distinguished service and an additional 9 years of service in the Texas State Guard, retiring as the G1 Deputy Chief of Staff, Brigadier General.
During the time Carlos served in the military, he also managed multiple Dillard’s department stores throughout the state of Texas for more than 37 years. He held several titles during his career, achieving Laredoan of the Year by the Laredo Morning Times and was honored in each community he served. He was as a positive role-model to many, throughout his career.
In his early years, Carlos established one of the first dinner club bands on The San Antonio River during Hemisphere 68 as a professional musician and piano player, and played trumpet as a side man for many society bands in San Antonio, including George Rank band, Ross Morgan Band and the Harry James Band.
Carlos married his true love, Yolanda Breig of San Antonio on August 19, 1962. His love and devotion to her was everlasting for more than 56 years, as together they raised two beautiful and loving children. He is survived by his wife, Yolanda, daughter Yvonne Garza O’Shaughnessy and husband John, children Christopher, Meghan and Chelsea; son Carlos D. Garza, Jr. and wife Angela Reasor, and children, Cameron and Mia. Carlos is also survived by his siblings, Ismael Garza and wife Maria of New Braunfels, TX; sister Mary Garza Tamayo and husband Hector of New Braunfels, TX; sister Alicia Garza Moreno and husband Joe of Dallas, TX; sister Otila (Nena) Garza LeBlanc of League City, TX, along with a great number of nieces and nephews. Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Felix Garza III.
The viewing for Carlos will be held at the Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home located at 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas on 8/22/2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM CST.
Funeral Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home Chapel on 8/23/19 from 12:00-12:45pm, followed by the procession to Fort Sam Houston Military Cemetery (Pavilion site) at 1:15 pm.
