Dorothea Mae Agnes Reimers

Dorothea Mae Agnes “Dolly” Reimers passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 88 in Garden Ridge, Texas.
She was born to William D. and Laura E. Reimers on October 15, 1931 in Guadalupe County. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: William L.R. Reimers, Roland Reimers, Richard Reimers, her son, Bennett (Ben) Kiesling, and her nephew Dudley Reimers.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Sparck, her daughters, Pam Sparck, Laura Hatfield and husband, Bobby, and Aleta Kiesling; Sister in Law Madelyn (Maddie) Reimers; Grandchildren, Catrina Van Winkle, Brandon McCrindle, Eli Hatfield and wife, Sara, Jessica Rolf, Adam Hatfield and wife, Laci, JoeBob Hatfield and wife, Lisa, Autash Hernandez and husband, Sylvester, Clayton Kiesling and wife, Lauren and Cody Lisk, 16 precious great- grandchildren and 8 beloved nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dolly’s caregivers/friends at Sodalis Senior Living, her Elara Caring Hospice Team in New Braunfels and to Juan Lopez and his staff at Garden Ridge Assisted Living.
Please join us to celebrate this beautiful lady’s life at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin on Sat. July 25th 2020. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Larry Monteverde officiating. Interment will follow at the San Geronimo Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Eli Hatfield, Adam Hatfield, JoeBob Hatfield, Clayton Kiesling, Cody Lisk & Kevin Reimers.
