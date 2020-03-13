Juan Jose Martinez Jr., many knew him by Johnny, age 51, of New Braunfels, Tx; passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born September 12, 1968 in Toppenish, WA. to Juan Jose Martinez Sr. and Mary H. Maldonado. He was preceded in death by his father Juan Jose Martinez Sr., step-father Frank Maldonado and sister Hermelinda Marie Hernandez (Linda). Johnny is survived by his mother Mary H. Maldonado and children; Joseph Gomez, Johnny Martinez III, Natalia Martinez, Amber Martinez and JoeHaven Martinez; niece Atanacia Urrutia and nephew Javier Martinez Jr. along with 4 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved as his own. Johnny had a kind heart and loving soul that cared deeply about others. Visitation to be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1 PM – 4PM with a service at 2PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, New Braunfels, Tx.
