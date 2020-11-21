Funeral Arrangements are complete at Zoeller Funeral Home for Riley Clark Miller of Seguin, Texas who passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 72.
Public Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home with a private Committal Service and Full Military Honors at Fort Sam National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Masonic Children & Family Services of Texas. https://masonichometx.org/rileymiller
