Susan Dee Richter Burke, age 78, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from COVID-19 -- just two days shy of her 79th birthday. Susan was born on July 28, 1941 in Comal County, Texas, and was the only beloved child of Arnold Peter “Spatz” Richter and Irene “Rite” Turk. She is also a third-generation granddaughter of Johannes Adam “John” Arnold, one of the original founders of New Braunfels. Susan happily spent her childhood in New Braunfels where she lived above her Grandfather and father’s pharmacy store, Richter’s Pharmacy, on the New Braunfels Square. Susan graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1959, and attended Southern Methodist University where she was a member of Delta Gamma Fraternity. Susan then transferred to, and graduated from, the University of Houston where she was a member of Delta Gamma, Phi Beta Lambda, and Phi Upsilon Omicron.
Susan married her high school sweetheart, Jack Joe Burke, on June 25, 1960 and was the proud mother of Richter Darryl Burke and Shannon Linn Burke Miller. She loved and supported her family and absolutely adored her seven grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as “Oma.” She spent countless hours, and was so happy, playing board and card games, making and decorating cookies, cheering on the Cowboys and swimming in the pool with her grandchildren.
After graduating from college at the age of 19, Susan taught school for several years and was also an accomplished and successful realtor in both Texas and Oklahoma, receiving a number of national awards for her tenacious marketing and real estate skills. She was repeatedly honored as one of the elite real estate brokers in the “entire real estate industry.” During her career, Susan produced real estate sales exceeding those of entire sales staffs of other companies. Susan’s extraordinary professional achievements, along with her dedication and loyalty, qualified her for a place of honor in national real estate companies.
Susan also was blessed to have numerous friends who were drawn to her vivacious personality and kind spirit. In her earlier years, she especially enjoyed playing tennis and traveling to her beautiful Keystone, Colorado home. Later, she reveled in Bible Study Fellowship, playing bridge and bunko and cherishing her friends in Texas and Oklahoma.
Susan is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Joe Burke. She is survived by her son Darryl and daughter-in-law Nancy; daughter Shannon and son-in-law Bruce; seven grandchildren, Sarah Miller, Chandler Burke, Meredith Burke, Mark Miller, Trevor Burke, Spencer Burke and Oliver Burke; cousins Bonnie Denson and her husband Dick and Karen Uhr; dear family friend David Hartmann, and numerous extended family and friends. Susan was a devoted daughter, mother, wife, grandmother, and friend and will be remembered for her love of family, lively personality that would absolutely light up the room, and genuine kindness to others. Her faith in the Lord was evident in how she lived her life and loved her family and friends.
Honoring Oma as pallbearers are Chandler Burke, Trevor Burke, Spencer Burke, Oliver Burke, Mark Miller, and Bruce Miller.
A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at a private graveside service at Comal Cemetery conducted by First United Church New Braunfels with a celebration of life to be held in the future for all to attend. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made in Susan’s honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, www.michaeljfox.org.
