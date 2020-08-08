Jacqueline Betty Duncan passed peacefully into eternal rest on August 5, 2020, just two weeks short of ther 96th birthday. “Jackie” was born on August 19th, 1924 in Little Bowden Harborough, Leicester, England, to William and Anne Margetts. She was the second eldest of four children.
Jackie had many memories of World War II, and often told stories about her war-time experiences including watching the bombing of London and neighboring cities from a distance, and of carrying her gas mask with her everywhere she went. She and her sister, Mary, worked long hours during the day, then rode miles on their bicycles, then a train, to dance with the American soldiers in the evenings. She lamented that often she never saw her dance partners a second time. She often expressed her gratitude to the United States and our involvement in the war, and how different the outcome might have been without the help of the Americans.
Jackie met her first husband, Max Smith, a First Lieutenant in the United States Army Air Force, during the war and they were married in Little Bowden on March 31st, 1945. Max brought her back to his home in Iowa. A year later they moved to Arizona after Max was diagnosed with tuberculosis. Jackie became a naturalized American citizen while living in Phoenix.
After her divorce from Max earlier that year, Jackie married Billie Burke Duncan on September 26,1954 in San Diego. Billie was an air ranger in the US Air Force and stationed in Washington D.C. They made their home in D.C. until Billie’s retirement in 1973, after which they moved to New Braunfels, where Billie’s mother and step-father (Onie and Jim Rainbolt) were living.
She and Billie purchased a farm in the Schumannsville community upon arrival to Texas. Jackie embraced the country life and spent a lot of time outdoors. She loved animals and always had a canine companion. Any dog or cat that strayed to her home was fortunate indeed, as she fed and loved them all.
Jackie also loved her in-laws dearly, and looked after them passionately in their final years.
Another of Jackie’s passions was for designer clothing. She scoured the racks at the local thrift shops looking for special labels and amassed a huge collection of special garments. She even gave a style show for the Officer’s Wives at Randolph AFB.
Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Billie, her parents and in-laws, and an older sister, Laurie, who died as a child. She is survived by her sister, Mary and husband Basil Sirko, and brother Bill Margetts all of England. She is also survived by her good friends, Doyle and Marilyn Marshall and their Maltese, Schatze, who she delighted in visiting with at Colonial Manor.
Visitation will take place at the Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday August 12, 2020. Please visit our website at www.sunsetnewbraunfels.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Hwy Bus. 35, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, (830)626-2020.
