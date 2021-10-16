Our beloved Daughter, Wife, and Mother Amanda Elaine Kinnamon, 43, passed from this life on September 29, 2021, in Spring Branch, Texas. Born December 11, 1977, Amanda was a lifelong resident of the San Antonio area, having lived most recently in New Braunfels and Spring Branch. She was a graduate of Marion High School where she excelled in athletics, especially basketball. For several years, Amanda was a police dispatcher for the City of Live Oak. After receiving both her LVN and RN at St. Phillips College, she practiced nursing at various area hospitals, often working in med-surge and the ER, and most recently, in COVID units. Throughout her life, Amanda excelled at taking charge in crisis situations, both in her positions as dispatcher and nurse and during events unrelated to her work. She also cared deeply about animal welfare and personally rescued many animals.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Justin Kinnamon, and her children, Tyler Allen Cole, Elaine Lynette Cole, and Landry Scott Kinnamon. Survivors also include her parents, (Dad) Windell and Mother Camille Cannon, and her father, David Heaton, Sr. In addition, she is survived by brothers David Heaton (Tracy), Bret Cannon (LaDonna), and Darrow Cannon, her mother-in-law, Patty Lambert her brother-in-law, Jake Kinnamon (Brittany), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as her beloved dog, Chloe Jean.
A Visitation for Amanda will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A Celebration of Life will occur Monday, October 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A Holy Mass will occur Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A Committal Service will occur Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 Texas Highway 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78132. Following Interment, a Reception will be held at the residence of Camille and Windell Cannon at 30045 FM 3009, New Braunfels, TX 78132.
While the family appreciates the beauty and sentiment of flowers, those wishing to honor Amanda’s memory with a gift to benefit homeless animals are invited to donate to: Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society http://www.canyonlakeanimalshelter.com 2170 Old Sattler Rd, Canyon Lake, TX 78133
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Kinnamon family.
Commented