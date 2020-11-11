Albert “Al” Francis Bowen, Jr, 88, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at his home in Marion, Texas while surrounded by his loved ones and a member from Swan Songs sang “I’ll Fly Away”. He was born on June 10, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas to parents, Albert Francis Bowen, Sr and Elizabeth Kitchler Bowen.
Al graduated from high school and joined the United States Airforce. He proudly served in Korea and after leaving active duty, joined the Air Force Reserves where he retired. He also worked for and retired from ADT Security Services. While ball room dancing, he met the love of his life, Margaret “Margie” Boord who he was married to for 53 years. He enjoyed traveling in the RV with his wife and friends. He was very active in his faith and his church. He never met a stranger and enjoyed telling his many stories of his time in Korea and his time spent as a manager at ADT.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Bowen, Sr. and Elizabeth Kitchler; his brother, Robert “Bobby” and sister, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife, Margie; brother Ralph Bowen; and their nephews Richard Byrd, Robert Byrd, Kevin Bowen, Greg Bowen, Mike Bowen and Mark Vaught and nieces Lisa Casias, Julia Craven, Parthena Kawanishi, Sally Nierstheimer, Paula Satchell and Adalou Gray.
A private burial service will be held at Fort Sam National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to New Braunfels Christian Church in Al’s name.
His family would like to thank the caring staff at Hope Hospice in New Braunfels and Swan Songs Musical Last Wishes. https://swansongs.org/
