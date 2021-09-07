William Louis (“Bill”) Schumann, 94, of New Braunfels, Texas, beloved husband, father, grandfather (Papa), great-grandfather, brother, brother in-law, uncle and friend passed away in peace on September 1, 2021.
Bill’s deepest and most cherished love was for his family. He leaves behind four children: Diane Wood (Paul), Lawrence Schumann (Nicki), Glenda Boenig (Roy Lee), Ronald Schumann (Elena); six grandchildren: Lauren Bauer (Steven), Catherine Parra (Albert), William Schumann II (Kyla), Ashley Pampe (Derek), Michael Boenig (Kelsie), Mitchell Schumann; three step-grandchildren: Daniel Wood, Katya Sokolov (Grigoriy), Tonia Montez (Rudy); eleven great-grandchildren: Owen and Adelaie Bauer, Alexa, Avery and A.J. Parra, Emma and Hadley Schumann, Tatum and Sterling Boenig and Hudson and Zella Pampe; four step-great-grandchildren: Lubov, Leo and Vasya Sokolov and Zoya Montez; twenty-one loving nephews and nieces, many great-nephews and nieces. His neighbors Mary Anne and Jimmy Higdon and Deanne, Jeffrey, Elliott and Griffin Hagelman provided continual love and support to him. Bill will be missed by everyone that knew him, he was a humble, caring, loving man with the love of family, friends, travel, reading, technology, plants and nature.
Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Dolores, his parents and stepmother; brothers Herbert Schumann, Max Schumann, Jr., Robert Schumann and Lawrence Schumann; grandson Jared Schumann; nieces Mary Lynn Schumann and Margret Ann Keith and nephews Jack Guynes, David Neal Guynes and James Guynes.
William Louis (“Bill”) Schumann was born June 8, 1927, to Max Albert Schumann, Sr., and Annie Muehr Schumann, in Sugar Land, Texas. His mother passed away in August 1927. His father married Hattie Schwartz, who was the “mother” Bill knew growing up. He attended Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets, the Saddle & Sirloin Club, The Newman Club, and was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. He graduated from A&M in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture majoring in Animal Science with a minor in Agronomy and Horticulture. He enhanced his knowledge through graduate studies at Colorado State University and Arboriculture studies at the United States Forest Service.
Bill married Dolores Zapalac Schumann August 7, 1950, in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Schulenburg, Texas. He was called to duty when the Korean War erupted and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army in V Corps Artillery European Command in Germany; and later in the Texas State Guard.
Professionally, Bill was an Assistant Chemist for Dow Chemical, owned and operated a Guernsey dairy farm in Fayette County, and taught agriculture classes at Bishop Forest High School in Schulenberg. He worked for the Agricultural, Stabilization and Conservation Service in Bee and Hidalgo Counties and Assistant County Extension Agent in Hidalgo County. He then accepted a position as the County Extension Agent in Comal County where he served for 22 years. Bill was honored with the Distinguished County Agent Award from the Texas and National Agricultural Agents Associations, and the Superior Service Award from the Texas Agricultural Extension Service.
In 1968, Bill served on the committee that organized the first Comal County Junior Livestock Show and developed the point system where participants share the proceeds of the auction in accordance with the placing of the animals. He organized the Men’s Garden Club in New Braunfels. Under Bill’s guidance, a new industry, Christmas tree production and the South Texas Christmas Tree Association was started. He established the Leadership Camp for Comal County 4-H Club members and the 4-H Exchange Program in Central Texas.
He was involved with the Edwards Aquifer Authority for many years and served on the Water Development Committee. When rafting and tubing on the Guadalupe became problematic, Bill and his wife, Dolores, formulated a plan they presented to Comal County Commissioners Court that would eventually create Comal County’s Water Oriented Recreation District.
He had a weekly news column in the Herald Zeitung and a weekly radio program. After he retired in 1987, he hosted a call-in gardening program, “Gardening Around the House,” which aired on KGNB Radio for 14 years. Bill was on the radio at KGNB over a period of 22 years.
He co-authored a book, “A Garden for All Seasons,” with Dr. Dorris Brown. Bill would later implement Dr. Brown’s idea to preserve the antique roses found in New Braunfels and Comal County by establishing the Antique Rose Conservatory at the New Braunfels Conservation Society.
While Bill was president of the Garden Club Council, funds were raised to beautify the entrance to New Braunfels at Seguin Avenue and Highway 81 with crepe myrtle trees and a drip irrigation system. Bill would later oversee the planting of trees and the installation of a similar drip irrigation system at Prince Solms Park.
With his wife, Dolores, they enlisted the help of Texas A&M Forestry Specialists to identify the 74 different species of trees growing in Landa Park. Dolores wrote and published the “SelfGuiding Tree Trail Guide” for Landa Park. These activities contributed to the City of New Braunfels honoring them with the naming of the William and Dolores Schumann Arboretum in Landa Park in 2007.
Bill was honored with the President’s Award from the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, the Silver Unicorn Award from the New Braunfels Independent School District and the 2011 RavenStar Planet Heroes Award. In 1991, he was honored with the Melvin Jones Fellow award by the International Lions Club Foundation. He was honored by the Braunfels Foundation Trust as a “Living Legend of New Braunfels” in 2011 for his many contributions to the landscape and character of New Braunfels and Comal County.
Bill was a proud member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Wurstfest Association, New Braunfels Noon Lions Club, Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Association, Century Club (Association of Former Students of Texas A&M University), Texas Retired Teachers Association, American Orchid Society and American Legion Walter F. Hoffmann Memorial Post 179. He was a life member of VFW Post 7110, Texas Lions Camp, Knights of Columbus Council 4183, Gruene Orchid Society, Men’s Garden Club of America and Comal County Men’s Garden Club. Also, he was an honorary Lifetime Member of Comal County Junior Livestock Show Association.
He served as President of New Braunfels Noon Lions Club, New Braunfels Garden Club Council, Comal County A&M Club, Men’s Garden Club of New Braunfels and a Board Advisor to the Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park.
Visitation will be held 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 6, 2021, at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, Texas. A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 Castell St., New Braunfels, Texas. Entombment will be at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Mausoleum on Common Street in New Braunfels, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the charity of your choice or to Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park or Hope Hospice – New Braunfels.
