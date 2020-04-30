Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Robert E. Saunders of New Braunfels, Texas who passed away on April 24, 2020 at the age of 68.
