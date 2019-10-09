Leonard Edwin Nuckols, Jr., of Canyon Lake, Texas passed away on October 5,2019 in New Braunfels, Texas, after a brief illness due to a fall. Leonard, who went by Lynn for most of his life, was born on June 7, 1932, in Dallas, Texas to Florrie Harris Nuckols and Leonard Edwin Nuckols, Sr. He was married for 64 years to the late Connie Shelton Nuckols. Len graduated from Whitney High School and worked as an aircraft design engineer. He loved to build, finishing four family homes and creating many pieces of furniture over the years. Len served as An Elder of several of the Churches of Christ where he was a member as an adult and he and Connie raised their children to love the Lord. He was a member of the Sattler Church of Christ at Canyon Lake. Len is survived by three children, Lynette Nuckols Vann of Evant, Texas, Larry Nuckols of New Braunfels, and Tod Nuckols of Greenville, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Sattler/Canyon Lake. Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Church of Christ in Startzville located at 2250 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, TX, 78133. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Whitney, Texas. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
