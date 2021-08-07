Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in Canyon Lake, Texas for Mary Lucille Hardy who passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the age of 93.
