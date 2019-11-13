Lauraine was born Sept. 29, 1940 in New Braunfels, Tx to Paul & Alice Herzog who preceded her in death. Lauraine went home to be with the lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 79.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Frederick W. Canham. Lauraine is survived by her 2 sons; Timmy Canham, Terry (Karen) Canham.
5 grandchildren; Greg (Kristin) Canham, Shaulyn Cook, Cody (Krysta) Canham, Tyler (Kelsey) Canham, Colt (Shannon) Canham. 6 great grandchildren; Bradley Cook, Seth Cook, Sarah Cook, Landry Canham, Rustin Canham and Autry Canham. Brother; Randolph (June) Herzog and several nieces and nephews.
She had a love for deer season and spent many mornings and evenings sitting in her deer blind and teaching her grandchildren how to hunt and make sausage and panas. She would do anything for her grandchildren. Her and Fred also loved camping at their river lot with family and liked to travel. She also enjoyed caring for their cattle and animals on their ranch.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Country Church located at 1005 FM 78 Marion, Tx 78124
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice.
Commented