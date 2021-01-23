Santos Ortiz, 71, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 5th 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on September 13,1949 to Pablo and Domitila Ortiz in Loveland, Colorado. On September 10, 1971 he married Becky Villarreal in New Braunfels, Texas. The two were married for 49 years. Prior to retiring, Santos worked for the Comal County Road Department for 24 years. He had a passion for classic cars and on Sunday’s, during the summer, he would take drives in his 1967 Chevy Malibu.
Survivors include his wife Becky; daughter, Melinda Ortiz; son Santos Z Ortiz Jr. and wife Veronica; 5 grandsons, Joshua, Pedro, Christian, Levi and 1 granddaughter Cataleya. His sisters Maria Gaytan and Mariana Gonzales; brothers Robert Ortiz and Paul Ortiz, along with numerous nieces and nephews all of New Braunfels, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ruben Ortiz.
Public visitation will be at Zoeller Funeral Home Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 5-7 pm, with a private family service beginning at 7:30 pm. Graveside Service will be Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00 am at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Services will be live streamed and can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ 117806391569707
