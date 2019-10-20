Jack Ehman, 82, from Providence New Jersey passed away Friday, October 11th 2019. He was surrounded by his wife and four daughters in his home. Jack served in the U.S. Army for 30 years and traveled abroad where he met his lovely wife, Ursula. Jack and Ursula were married for 58 years after knowing each other for 13 days. After retirement, they made their home in New Braunfels, Texas where his legacy continues. Jack leaves behind his wife Ursula, and daughter Marion (Paul) Fleming, Harmony (Ed) Crean, Tammy Elster, and Jackie Zamora.
Jack and Ursula have six grandchildren: Stephanie, Eddie, Kristy, Sommer, Nate and Niko, and six great grandchildren, Lexi, Emma. Ayden, Gabby, Samuel, and Lillian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Florence Ehman of New Jersey; He is also survived by his brother, Harry Ehman and his wife Alwina and their family. Jack was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was always there for positive reinforcements and hugs! Jack was a talented singer (Barbershop Quartets), the biggest Alabama Crimson Tide football fan, and he was also an extremely dedicated Republican. Jack was loved by all that knew him and will be missed greatly. A committal Service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors on October 30th, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
