Our Precious Charlene Grace Hill flew with the angels to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 25, at 8:38pm. She was admitted into Christus Santa Rosa Hospital from Kirkwood Nursing Home on July 23 as Covid 19 took her life in just 3 weeks.
We ask that everyone that knew her remember her beautiful loving spirit, she never had an enemy, and she gave everything she had to anyone in need. Especially her laughter, she was the type of person you were around that within a couple of minutes you were laughing.
Charlene was born December 25, 1945 in Karnes City Texas, to Charles and Lorene Hill. She was always special being born on Jesus’ birthday. Our mother, Lorene, cooked Christmas dinner all the while in labor, opened the gifts, cleaned up all the messes from the day, then called the Doctor, went into her bedroom and made the bed for childbirth and gave birth to her precious Christmas girl. She was number 7 of 12 being born to Charles and Lorene.
After finishing high school, Charlene landed her dream job with the Howard Edward Butt, Inc. in Corpus Christi as an Executive Secretary. She was a beautiful young lady and did some modeling on the side. She had many many dreams of a huge elegant life. She was able to buy herself a 1967 Mustang convertible and was walking on clouds. But her dreams were cut short when she was involved in a major accident which left her paralyzed with major head trauma. She spent months and months in a coma, then rehabilitation. She was never the same, being paralyzed over half of her body. But she did not let it stop her, she went to work for Goodwill and sold Avon products for as long as her body would allow her to work. Finally, in 1991 she had to be placed in Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels and has spent the rest of her life there.
Charlene has always been a lover of children and animals. She loved all her nieces and nephews and their children so very much. When you think of Charlene, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, and 11 brothers and sisters. She leaves behind her number 11, sisters Judy Schlichting of New Braunfels and Mary Hill of Kansas City, and three half siblings, Angela Wieting, Joe Hill, Hannah Hill, of New Braunfels, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.
There will be a visitation at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City Texas at 11 -1 on August 1. Address is 115 South Esplanade, and graveside services will follow at Karnes City Cemetery at 500 West Riddleville Road, Karnes City, Tx.
