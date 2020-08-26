James Edward Reininger passed through death into eternal life on Sunday morning, August 23, 2020, at the age of 88. James was born in New Braunfels on December 24, 1931 to Erhard J. and Leonora Henk Reininger. James grew up on a farm near Barbarossa along with twelve brothers and sisters. James always had many farm chores, but always enjoyed the hard work. James graduated from Navarro High School in 1948 and again in 1949 from Seguin High School.
Following high school, dad worked with his father on the farm until May 26th, 1951 when he followed in the footsteps of all of his brothers and joined the military. Dad was in the army from 1951 until 1954. Most of dad’s service was in the Northeast and at the White House in Washington D.C., serving Presidents Truman and Eisenhower in the Communication Detachment.
After his honorable discharge, dad came back home and went to work at the old Michna-Salmon Firestone store on four corners. Soon after he was back in Seguin, he was depositing one of his “big checks” at Nolte Bank when he met Marlene Felsing who worked at the bank. Dad’s sister, Anna Marie, who also worked at the bank, talked him into asking mom out. Their first date was to a dance at the Legion Hall. Dad was a fantastic polka and waltz dancer. This was the beginning of a courtship that led to a 64 year marriage. After a short time living in Corpus Christi dad worked in the insurance business for USAA and later for the U.S. Postal Service retiring after 25 great years of delivering mail to Seguin residents.
Dad also enjoyed bowling 9 pin at the Barbarossa and Zorn Bowling alleys. He and his partner Glenvood Lenz bowled together for more than 35 years.
Dad spoiled his 6 grandchildren, and he attended as many of their activities as possible.
Dad is preceded in death by his parents, brothers William, Jerome, Leroy, Ruben and Frederick, and sisters Clara, Adelaide, Julia, Ruby, Melitta and Melinda. He is survived by our mom, Marlene, children Craig (Patricia) Reininger, Donna (Gary) Holdgraf, and Rusty (Jennifer) Reininger, sister Anna Marie Schievelbein and her husband Edgar and one Sister-in-Law Leona Reininger. James is survived by 6 grandchildren, Brittney (Matt) Thorne, Taylor (Courtney) Holdgraf, Mason Reininger, Claire Reininger, Madelyn Reininger and Tait Reininger. He is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Juliet and Emmeline Thorne, Savannah Holdgraf and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank all of the staff and friends at the Guadalupe Valley Nursing Center for his care the past 5 years.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home. The funeral will be on Saturday, August 29th, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating.
There will be limited seating of 100 at St. James at this time. You may also view the mass at the St. James Catholic Church Seguin Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/saintjamescc/ All Covid-19 restrictions and protocols will be followed. Face coverings will be worn at all times in the church. Private interment will take place at a later date at the Lone Oak Cemetery in Geronimo, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brittney Thorne, Taylor Holdgraf, Claire Reininger, Madelyn Reininger, Tait Reininger and Scott Eckols. Serving as honorary pallbearer is Mason Reininger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the Zorn Bowling Club at 9374 State Highway 123, Seguin, TX 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
