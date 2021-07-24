Heaven now has a new visionary to help pollinate and water the artistic gardens above. Dr. Wayne Allen Rahe was born to Emil Rahe Jr. and Pearl Weidner Rahe on December 13th, 1946 and raised as a 4th generation of German heritage in New Braunfels. He had three main passions: art, history, and feet. After graduation from New Braunfels High School in 1965, he went on to get his Bachelor of Science (BS) in Biology and Chemistry at the University of Houston. He received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine in 1973 from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago. His residency was completed at Henrotin Hospital in Chicago. In 1973, he opened his podiatry practice in New Braunfels in the Wright Building. He later bought the building and resided there until his passing. While running his podiatry practice, he also served as Assistant Clinical Professor at UT Health Science Center in San Antonio. He closed his practice in 1990 after many years of serving the New Braunfels community, serving on many Podiatric Medicine Boards in San Antonio, and volunteering countless hours of podiatry services to hospitals in San Antonio. He was a lifetime member of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association and the American Podiatric Medical Association.
Wayne loved everything pertaining to art, culture, heritage preservation, entertainment and music. In 1995, he and Anna Margaret Alexander co-founded the Historic Outdoor Art Museum (HOAM). Serving as President since 1996 the organization completed eight murals and one bronze sculpture. HOAM takes pride in being a partner in the renovation of the downtown historic district in New Braunfels which has taken place over the last twenty years.
Wayne was a go getter and never sat still. In 1996 and 2003, he was awarded the Garden Club Civic Beautification Award from the coalition of local garden clubs. In 2004, he received the Annual Arts Award from the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council for his major contributions of time, energy and talent to the arts of our community. In 2005, he was a awarded the Unsung Hero accolade from the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung and the Art League Appreciation Award for gallery appearance. As a former president of the New Braunfels Conservation Society, the Guadalupe Schmidt Hotel on the plaza was restored. He actively participated in the New Braunfels Art League for many years where he was an important leader in renovating the art gallery as it is seen today. In 2014, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council for recognition of his many years of dedication to the arts in the community. His extraordinary leadership, vision, and dedication to New Braunfels will remain a legendary part of our history.
Dr. Rahe was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Pearl Rahe and numerous aunts and uncles. Survivors include his sister, Lois Rahe Newton, and husband John of New Braunfels; nephew Tommy Newton and wife Rebekah of New Braunfels; niece Ashley (Newton) Orosco and husband Todd of Spring, TX; great nieces Bryanna Newton and Brishen Newton of New Braunfels; Abigail Orosco and Allie Orosco of Spring, TX; and a host of many other family members and dear friends. Immense gratitude to Brent McCarthy for his portrait and artistry. A special thanks to the Hope Hospice team and extraordinary care given by Shelley Bouthot, R.N.; and his loving care givers, Dominique Dimando, and Lorraine Luna.
A celebration of life will be held at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels on Saturday, August 7th at 2:00 pm with a reception immediately following at Schumann Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Wayne’s honor to:
Historic Outdoor Art Museum (HOAM), P.O. Box 311805, NB, TX 78131
Humane Society of New Braunfels, 3353 Morning Side Dr. NB, TX 78130
Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Avenue, NB, TX 78130
