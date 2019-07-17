Joy Lou Schriewer was born to Curtis & Lou Emma (Squyres) Zachary on July 3, 1933 in Houston, Texas.
She peacefully entered eternal rest on July 16, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 86.
Joy was the owner of World of Fabrics for over 25 years and then she ran the Mission Valley Textiles Retail Outlet until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles E. Schriewer and brother, Curtis Zachary.
She is survived by sons, Ben Schriewer & wife, Dalyn of Houston, Texas, Jay Schriewer & wife, Sheila of New Braunfels, Texas, Jon Schriewer of Aransas Pass, Texas and Russ Schriewer & wife, Teresa of New Braunfels, Texas; daughter, LouAnn Butts & husband, Michael of Richardson, Texas; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and brother, Zachary Zane Zachary & wife, Jayna of Visalia, California.
A family gathering will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held at Gruene United Methodist, 2629 E. Common St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
