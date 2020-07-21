Gerald Richard Gotthardt

Gerald (Tex) Richard Gotthardt, 72, passed away on July 16, 2020, at his home in New Braunfels, TX. He was born in Aberdeen, Washington on August 7, 1947, and was one of 4 children of Donald and Blanche Gotthardt. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bernice Wood and nephew, “Tuper” Wood.
He traveled all through out the country working in numerous occupations which included the Texas oil fields, carpentry, painting, trucking and other types of construction. He loved country music and enjoyed meeting friends and family at various music venues wherever he could.
He is survived by his sister Constance Martinez of New Braunfels, Texas, and her children Donald Rukat of Mable Falls, Texas, Ryan Martinez of San Antonio, Texas, Joseph Martinez of New Braunfels, Texas and Julianne Martinez of New Braunfels, Texas, sister Donelda Thormeyer and husband Jerry of Seguin, Texas, and their children Jennifer Thyng and husband A.J. of New Braunfels, Texas , and Nathan Thormeyer and wife Sarah of Seguin, Texas, and one daughter, Amanda Cherney of Queensbury, New York, and grandchildren, Skylar, Shiloh, Lyla and Ellee Cherney, and son Joshua Dehart of Brush Prairie, Washington along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews from various locations.
Graveside services will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Cemetery at 9:30 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020. Social distancing will be followed and masks are not mandatory but are recommended. In lieu of flowers it is requested that you donate to the charity or organization of your choice.
