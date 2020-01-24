Our beloved wife and mother, Ada Dell Ford, passed away on January 21, 2020, at home after a brief illness. She was born on January 17, 1924, in Loeb, Texas, into a large family with 3 brothers and 5 sisters, all now deceased, to George and Myrtle McLoughlin. Her family moved about a good deal during her childhood and she went to high school in Lexington, Kentucky. She married Thomas D. Nairn, Jr., in 1947 and had two children, Rodney and Tom, in San Antonio, Texas. After her husband’s death in 1967 she married J. Russell Ford in 1974. Russ and Dell lived for many years in the Cypress Cove community on Canyon Lake and were very active in the Chapel in the Cove church and community activities until the last few years. She is survived by her husband, Russ Ford, of Spring Branch, Texas; two sons, Rodney S. Nairn of Austin, Texas, and Thomas D. Nairn, III, of Spring Branch, Texas; two step-daughters, Carol Riley and Marsha Owings of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Dell was much loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks in New Braunfels at 11 am on January 27 with interment immediately afterward at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation, if you wish, to the American Cancer Society.
