Ronda Jeanne Laubach

Ronda Jeanne (Hall) Laubach, 76, of Nixon, TX passed away peacefully in San Antonio on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family & friends. Born January 11, 1943, the oldest of three children born to Hubert “Easy” Hall & Lila Hall. Roni cherished her simple life in the country in which her family came first & foremost. She genuinely loved all of her kids and everyone in her blended family including grandkids, great grandkids, horses, mules, dogs and an occasional barn cat!
Known to her family as “Mom,” “Mamaw,” and even “Cowmaw” to some, Roni’s home was always the center of the family universe especially around the holiday season. When her beloved husband Albert “Dickie” Laubach closed in the side porch area at their Laubach Ranch in Karnes City, it quickly was named “The Christmas Room.” This was the warm & inviting space where many big meals were served & family gathered together to celebrate Christmas of course, but also Thanksgiving, birthdays, graduations & gatherings of all sorts and sizes. Everyone was welcome & there was always WAY too much really good food to eat.
She was a woman of faith, often showing her strong Christian values by giving a hug or providing food to whoever needed it whenever they needed it and reassuring those in need that God was in charge and that things would be alright. There was always a pillow for you at mom’s place if you were down on your luck.
Roni found great joy & peace in many of life’s simple undertakings. She loved spending time with her family, cooking (those dinner rolls - wow!), working in her garden, tending to her animals, playing games of Wahoo and Dominoes, quilting, family genealogy & in the most recent years traveling to visit family and friends with her brand new camper in tow. Roni & Dickie were long-time members of the Trail Riders of Bandera Hill Country, South Texas Trail Ride Group, Alamo Country Kickers, the Comal County Sheriff’s Posse, & the Heritage Trail Ride Group.
A remarkably strong & independent woman, she exemplified both the pioneer spirit of the Old West and the determination and perseverance of a member of the World War II generation. She worked as a homemaker, realtor & nurse before embarking on a 40-year career as a petroleum “Landman,” spending the latter part of her career working with Len Custer at Custer Resources & Associates until her retirement in 2012.
After Dickie passed away in 2015, she remained on the 143-acre ranch for several years tending to the animals and the day-to-day operation of the ranch that she loved but she also did so out of a very strong desire to finish what they had started together. Renovations & upgrades continued over the next several years culminating in the completion of access roads & plot line markers at the Laubach Family & Friends Cemetery where she will be interred on Saturday, December 21. There she will be reunited with the love of her life and forever dance partner Dickie. The R&R drinks will flow, the dominoes & wahoo battles will be on in full force, and they will head off together into the sunset on their wagon once again.
Roni was preceded in death by her husband Dickie Laubach & son Benny Laubach as well as her sister Heather Hall, father Easy & mother Lila. She is survived by her brother Les Hall & wife Carole, her children Wendy Thompson & husband Jeff; Chuck McNelly; Mia Nicholson; Sherry Laubach (widow of Benny Laubach); Tim & Valerie Laubach; Terry & Donna Laubach; Shannon & Larson Doege; Squeeky & Leanna Laubach; & honorary sons Dwayne Nicholson; Len Custer; Eddie and Albert Urrutia. Grandchildren Christi Keller; Lyndsey McNelly; Jessica McNelly; Mysti Nicholson; Clayton Nicholson; Nikole Thompson; David Villanueva Jr.; Desiree Laubach; Chance Laubach; Jeremy Laubach; Jacob Laubach; Ashley Laubach; Adam Laubach; Jennifer Laubach; Avery Doege; Aaron Montgomery; Ryan Laubach; Clint Laubach; and numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Rhodes Funeral Home, 115 S. Esplanade St., Karnes City, TX from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, December 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 am, with graveside service and interment to follow in the Laubach Family & Friends Cemetery, 100 CR 224, in Karnes City. A noon luncheon will be provided for family and friends at the Karnes City Columbus Club, 517 E. Calvert Ave. following the graveside service. You are invited to wear casual clothes in Christmas colors to honor her love of the season.
Commented